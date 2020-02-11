Champney Nets Winner as Blades Avenge Earlier Loss to MVU

The Kingdom Blades were in action on Monday afternoon against the MVU Thunderbirds in make-up contest.

The two teams had just faced each other in a late-January showdown on the other side of the state at the Highgate Arena.

MVU would score a late goal in the final minutes to grab a 3-2 win.

This time around the Blades were looking to counter that earlier loss and even out the season series, and that’s exactly what they would do, as they would score once in the first and grab the game winner in the third to take home a 2-1 win over the visiting Thunderbirds to earn the season series split.

For more, see the Express on 2-12-2020.