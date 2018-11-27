Changes Coming for Shops That Sell Lottery Tickets

Store clerks, including shop owners may soon no longer be able to buy Vermont lottery tickets while on duty.

Gary Kessler, deputy commissioner for the Department of Liquor and Lottery, said recently that they are making a change for the licensees. At least one intent is so those individuals won't be able to purchase tickets from themselves. Shops that don't comply with the regulation may lose the ability to sell tickets.

"There is no necessity to do it," said Kessler of the new policy. "We just decided it was best practice."

Kessler denied the policy change has anything to do with media reports that came out earlier this year that claimed some employees and shop owners were winning extraordinary amounts of large prizes. (Read more in the Express Tuesday)