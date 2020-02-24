Chief Deputy Phil Brooks Resigns From Sheriff’s Department.

– Chief Deputy Phil Brooks from the Orleans County Sheriff's Department has left his job.

Last month, Governor Phil Scott chose Newport City Police Sergeant Jennifer Harlow over Brooks for Orleans County Sheriff. Brooks, whose last work day was Friday February 14, said his resignation is effective this Saturday. He is using leave and vacation time.

"It would have been an untenable situation for me," said Brooks, a long-time chief deputy in the sheriff’s department. "Jen was appointed sheriff on January 15, and on the morning of January 16, she stripped me of my rank."

Brooks said he firmly believes he did not have a place in Harlow's department. He said the demotion moved him from a gold badge to a silver badge deputy.

Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily