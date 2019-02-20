Chris Young Offered NCUHS Principal Position
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
Troy School Principal Christopher Young is expected to accept the North Country Union High School board's offer to be the next principal. Current principal Chris Miller will be leaving on June 30th following a two year tenure. On Tuesday evening Young participated in a "meet and greet" with parents and school board members, answering questions about bullying, Personalized Learning Plans, and other subjects. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
