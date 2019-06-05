City Council Hears Plans To Temporarily Close Route-191 Access Road

NEWPORT CITY – After 40 years of problems, the Vermont Agency of Transposition (AOT) has plans to repair issues with Route-191 Access Road. On Monday, officials told the city council about their plans they expect to start within the next couple weeks.

Bruce Martin, from AOT, said they have been working on the project for "many, many years." He explained they started seeing settlement on the roadway since the project was first completed in 1971. Over the years, the state did some maintenance work on that stretch of road, but never actually fixed the problem. Martin said that in 2015, AOT came up with a recommendation to install wells at the bottom of the slope they say will relieve groundwater pressure.

