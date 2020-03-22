City Police Chief on Leave

The Newport City Chief of Police is now on paid administrative leave effective March 18, 2020 City Manger Laura Dolgin announced Thursday. “Lt. Travis Bingham is now the Acting Chief and he stands ready to manage the department,” Dolgin said

Dolgin added that she cannot answer questions on why the chief is on leave.

“I want to confirm that Newport City remains in good hands and our team efforts remain strong. We have continuity in leadership, and now more than ever during these unprecedented COVID-19 times, it is critical the community rest assured that Newport City employees will continue to do the good work we have always done for this community,” Dolgin concluded.