Clark Stops Everything in Stowe’s 2-0 Win Over the Blades

They say that a great goaltender can make all of the difference, and that certainly was the case for Stowe Raiders when they traveled up to take on the Kingdom Blades at the Jay Peak Ice Haus on Wednesday night.

Frigid temperatures and blustery winds greeted the Raiders as they disembarked off off the bus Wednesday evening, but on the ice the play of their goaltender was red hot, as junior Leo Clark turned away all 21 shots she faced to backstop Stowe to a 2-0 win over the Blades.

For more, see the Express on 2-1-19.