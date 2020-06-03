Class of 2020 NCUHS Graduation Guidelines **Updated 6.1.20**

This document is intended to provide updated guidance for the NCUHS Class of 2020 Drive-Thru Graduation and includes new information for safety protocols.

The Senior Steering Committee, senior advisors, and administration have developed this plan to provide the most meaningful ceremony possible while maintaining our responsibility to adhere to public health and safety guidelines. We believe that while certainly not the ceremony we would have liked, this will be a special, and certainly memorable, event for our seniors.

General Plan:

Seniors and families will gather in the NCCC parking lot according to the schedule below. Staff volunteers will be on hand to organize the processional. Seniors and their families will be led by the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Class President in the first group and will proceed from the NCCC lot to the bus loop. Seniors will drive to the stage, exit their vehicles, cross the stage to receive their diploma, and then exit back to their cars. They will then proceed to the end of the bus loop, and continue their celebration with whatever family and friends have planned.

Update - Students will receive a number when they get their Cap & Gown. This number coincides with their diploma number. Please display the number in your car so that we will have the correct diploma ready when you cross the stage.

Schedule:

In order to manage the large number of vehicles in one area, we ask that seniors and their families use the following schedule. If there are extenuating circumstances that require a different time for a graduate, please let tiffany.gray@ncsuvt.org know as soon as possible.

By Last Name:

A-D - 10:00 - 11:15

E-L - 11:15 - 12:30

M-R - 12:45 - 1:45

S-Z - 1:45 - 2:45

Pictures:

The Governor’s and Secretary of Education’s latest guidance allows for family members and guests to leave their vehicles during the event to take pictures of the graduate walking across the stage. In order to avoid long waits, we ask that after the graduate receives his or her diploma, families complete the bus loop and then park in the student lot if they wish to take additional pictures in front of the school. We also ask that all social distancing guidelines be observed while on school property.

Update: The Secretary of the Agency of Education has allowed students to remove masks for pictures. This means that after the graduate receives his or her diploma, he or she may remove the mask for a picture on the stage.