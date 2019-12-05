Clean-up Crews Respond To Kerosene Spill In North Troy

Clean up crews spent at least part of Thursday in the village where they dealt with a kerosene spill that seeped out of a tank from a condemned home owned by the Village of North Troy. The village has owned the property since about 2017.

Newly appointed North Troy Village Trustee Terri Medley said the tenant who lives next door to the vacant house where the leak happened reported that he thought kerosene was leaking into their basement from a tank on the adjoining property. Resident Jeannie LaCourse, who lives in the home, said they discovered the leak late Wednesday morning when a family member decided to check on an odor of fuel inside their home.

"It had a direct line it was leaking through," she said. "I realized that was why we felt so sick over the past couple of days. We were fine once we aired out the house."

