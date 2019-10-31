Colchester Halts North Country’s Record Breaking Season with a 1-0 Overtime Victory

COLCHESTER–The seventh seeded North Country Falcons traveled across the state to take on the third seeded Lakers of Colchester near the shores of Lake Champlain in one of the two Division I semifinal soccer contests taking place Wednesday.

The Falcons were in midst of a historical run, having won a program-best thirteen games leading up to Wednesday’s match.

It would be a game for the ages, as neither team gave an inch in regulation, forcing the game into overtime with the score knotted at 0-0.

With 1:51 remaining in the first overtime period Colchester’s Madison Chagnon would net the game winner to give the Lakers the win and a spot in the in the title game against top-ranked CVU.

