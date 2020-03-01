Collectors Show Their Treasures

A sign that once hung in Newport’s Post Office is part of Eva Brochu’s assortment of treasures. Brochu displayed the sign during a collector’s fair held at the Newport City Municipal Building on February 23. The Old Stone House Museum sponsored the event.

Brochu believes that Arthur Mooney, a former assistant postmaster, made the sign in 1927. She said she bought the sign a little over a year ago with the intent to resell it until she saw writing on the back that reads, ‘This sign I made in 1927 and was in use until 1962 at the Newport Post Office, Arthur Mooney.’ Brochu would like to donate it to the Newport Room at the Old Stone House Museum.

