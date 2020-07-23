Collegiate Fall Sports Seasons Start to Get Canceled

With the COVID-19 outbreak still running rampant throughout the country, many college athletic conferences are starting to make decisions about their fall sports options.

In a statement released at the beginning of this week, the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) announced that there will be no fall sports this season.

“The North Atlantic Conference presidents released a joint statement this afternoon announcing that NAC competition for 2020 fall sports will be canceled due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there will be no scheduled fall sport NAC competitions or championships. Individual institutions, do however, have the discretion to organize practices and to consider alternate competitions, dependent on CDC, state, local and University health guidelines.”

Unfortunately for a few local athletes, this means that there will be no fall sports season, as the NAC has both Husson and Northern Vermont University (NVU)-Lyndon in their conference.

