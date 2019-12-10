Community Events

Free picture with Santa!

Saturday Dec 14th, 12-3 P.m

at Family Furniture's Newport location

Everybody welcome

Compassionate Friends Annual Candle Lighting

The Northeast Kingdom Chapter of The Compassionate Friends Annual Candle Lighting will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 @ 6:30 p.m. at the Orleans Federated Church School St Orleans, Vt. The loss of a child is the worst loss a parent can endure. This year we would like to extend an invitation to everyone who have lost anyone special in their lives, All Families are welcome. Come share this very difficult journey with us. Bring a photo of your child to place on our table, share your story, share a song, a poem, or special saying, to help with the pain of losing your son, daughter, grandson, or granddaughter. We light a candle to honor and remember them. We need not walk alone we are The Compassionate Friends. Our group meets every third Tuesday of the month 6:30-8:00 please note we will not have a meeting for Jan. 2020. We are only a phone call away please call us at your time of need. If any questions please contact Fran Smith 487-9187 or 673-9910 or Bev Gage 754-2085 light refreshment will be served.

WHO: Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter

WHAT: Monthly Caregivers Support Group meeting for those dealing with family members or friends diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia. Informal and confidential. Reference materials and contact information for specific needs will be provided. It’s a time to share your experiences and learn from others. All are welcome! We are here for YOU!

WHERE:North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, 2nd Floor, #221. ** Please enter through the ER entrance **

WHEN: Our meetings are typically held every 4th Tuesday of the month. Due to the upcoming holidays, we have slated Tuesday, December 17th to close out 2019 - same location, same time.)

More info? 800-272-3900 for the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Support Line or suzi_dix@sympatico.ca 802-673-9499

Forever Young Club

The meal for The Forever Young Club in the lower level of the Newport Municipal Building for Wednesday December 11th will be Shake & bake chicken, fried potatoes & mixed vegetables & bread with Christmas cookies for dessert! If there are any questions please contact Esther at either 754-6642 or 334-6029 Menu is subject to change.

♦ WESTFIELD COMMUNITY MEALSITE FOR DECEMBER:

All are invited to enjoy a community lunch every Thursday at Noon at the Westfield Community Center (North Hill Rd./School St.) A donation is requested with the 2nd Thursday of the month FREE.

♦ December 12th – (free meal) Juice, Spaghetti & Meat Balls, Garden salad, Garlic bread, Fruit cocktail cake with chocolate sauce.

♦ December 19th – Juice, Turkey dinner, Rolls, Apple Cupcakes

♦ December 26th – MERRY CHRISTMAS (no meal)

A free RSVP Bone Builders Balancing and Strengthening Class meets weekly before the meal from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Following lunch join the fun and play Bingo and card games!

Sponsored by the Troy and Area Lions Club. For more information call 744-2484.

Caroling on the Common

Join the Town of Westfield for Caroling on the Common on Thursday, December 12th at 6 p.m. on the Westfield Common (Route 100 at North Hill Rd.). Warm yourself by the bonfire while enjoying hot beverages, donuts and visiting with neighbors. We'll sing holiday carols while anxiously awaiting the arrival of our special guest, Santa Claus! Santa will arrive in his fire truck sleigh (at approximately 6:30 p.m.), courtesy of the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, to visit with children and hand out treats! For additional information contact the Town Clerk's office at 744-2484.

MAC Center for the Arts Final Exhibit for 2019 – FACES

Newport. The MAC Center for the Arts Final Exhibit for 2019 is entitled “FACES”.

Opening Reception is Friday, December 13, 5-7 pm in the Downstairs Connection.

This is a free event and open to the public.

BARTON AREA SENIOR SERVICES, INC.

Menu and Activities

December 2019

Thursday, Dec. 12th – Spaghetti and Meat Sauce,

Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread and Watermelon

Tuesday, Dec .17th – Creamy Chicken Casserole,

Vegetable Sticks, Rolls and Jell-o

Thursday, Dec. 19th – Stuffed Peppers, Vegetable

Sticks, Bread and Fruit Salad

Tuesday, Dec. 24th – Christmas Eve – CLOSED

Thursday, Dec. 26th – Ham, Mashed Potatoes,

Mixed Vegetable, Rolls and Chocolate Cake

Tuesday, Dec. 31st – New Year’s Eve - CLOSED

Assorted goodies are served from 9:00 am – 11:00 am.

All meals are served with coffee, tea, juice and water.

Meals and activities are subject to change.

The center will be CLOSED if schools are CLOSED DUE

TO WEATHER.

Bingo is on the lst & 3rd Tuesday of the month

from 1 – 2 pm. Wii bowling is available on the 2nd & 4th

Thursday of the month. & the last Tuesday of the month.

Scrabble on the 2nd & 4 Tuesday 1-2 Crafts on the 3rd

Thursday of the Month. There are ongoing card games

and adult coloring 9 – 11 pm Tuesday & Thursday’s. Live

Music on the 2nd Tuesday and the 3rd Thursday of the

Month.

JAM SESSION takes place on the Sunday after the 5th

Friday of the month during winter, from 1-4 pm

Any questions please call Patsy at 525-7043 or 525-6565.

The Lake Region Senior Center in Orleans announces its menu for December.

Wednesday – December 11 – chicken & biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and cantaloupe with pudding.

Friday – December 13 – meat loaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, and cookies & oranges.

Wednesday – December 18 – sweet & sour pork over rice, bread, and maple dumplings.

Friday – December 20 – ham, mashed potatoes, squash, rolls, and pumpkin upside-down cake.

Wednesday – December 25 – Closed.

Friday – December 27 – beef stew, biscuits, coleslaw, and birthday cake and ice cream.

All meals are served with coffee, tea, water and juice. Menu subject to change. – From the Lake Region Senior Center.