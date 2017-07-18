Community Input Debated At City Council Meeting

For a second straight meeting the Newport City council discussed adopting procedures that could limit community participation and prevent access to public documents other than the stated agenda prior to council meeting. Council member Julie Raboin offered amendments to the procedure's Mayor Paul Monette offered, but the aldermen didn't have the time to review the changes. Following an extensive debate which included the public, the council voted to submit Raboin's proposal to the city's attorney for comment. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.