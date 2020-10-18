Community National Bank Barton Office Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Derby,VT—Community National Bank CEO Kathy Austin has confirmed that an employee at the bank’s Barton office has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Austin stated, “The Barton office has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized based on the CDC’s enhanced cleaning and disinfecting guidelines for workplaces with confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals, and we are continuing to follow all CDC recommended practices to limit further transmission. The bank and the confirmed positive individual are following the guidance from health care professionals, and we are actively helping to identify and notify any customers that may have been exposed. Those who worked and were in close contact with the individual are now quarantined and will be tested. No one will be allowed to come back to work until they receive negative test results. The Barton office will be serving our customers through drive-thru and ATM services only until further notice.”

Ms. Austin continued, “Community National Bank is staying informed about the COVID-19 pandemic daily by following guidance being released by the CDC, the Vermont Health Department and many other resources available. The health and wellbeing of our employees and the community we serve is our main focus and the bank is working diligently to protect everyone.”

