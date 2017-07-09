Congressman Welch Talks Healthcare Issues During Local Visit

Representative Peter Welch stopped by North Country Hospital Thursday to speak about health care costs and the potential negative effects of cutting healthcare.

“We don’t have a smooth system of healthcare in this country,” Welch said. He noted that the country had such a goal back in 1948 when President Harry Truman wanted everyone to have access to affordable healthcare. “I think we made a big step with Medicare and Medicaid and I think we made a very constructive step with Obama Care in 2010.”