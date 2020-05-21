Cooking Through a Quarantine

DERBY–A small Facebook group that originated in the Northeast Kingdom (NEK) about food and cooking during the COVID-19 outbreak quickly grew in numbers and popularity to the point where there are currently over 5,000 members of the group with people from across the globe contributing their food creations on a daily basis.

Cooking Through COVID-19 was the brainchild of Natalie Guillette, a local art teacher at North Country Union High School.

We caught up with Natalie, along with a few of the page’s administrators to talk about how it all began, how things have developed, and a little more.

For the full story, see the Express on 5-22-2020.