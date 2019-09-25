Cooper Brueck Nets a Pair, as North Country Tops Northfield/Williamstown 2-1

The North Country boys soccer Falcons welcomed in the combined Northfield/Williamstown (NWA) team on Tuesday afternoon as Maniatty week continues at the high school.

The Falcons would control the bulk of the game, out-chancing the visitors by a large margin, but in the end Cooper Brueck’s two goals would be the only ones allowed by NWA, as the Falcons picked up the 2-1 win to move to one game over .500.

For more, see the Express on 9-26-19.