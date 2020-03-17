Coping with Emotions During Uncertain Times

News sources are continuously providing updates about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) but few have given detailed information about how to deal with concerns and worry during this challenging time emotionally.

Neila Anderson-Decelles, a Vermont state-licensed psychologist at the master's level, said that in general, some people are really anxious right now, and individuals with preexisting anxiety disorders and phobias have heightened challenges. To help with that, many professionals, such as herself, are helping clients with their coping skills. She said that some clients have expressed fear because the country is facing the unknown, and they don't know who to trust...

....Anderson-Decelles feels that parents should ask their children about their concerns and fears and not wait for children to go them. The conversation may bring up concerns other than the virus....

(Read Full Story in the Express Wednesday)