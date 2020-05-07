Cota Set to Tend the Nets at Vermont Technical College

Lake Region senior Ebony Cota has signed on the dotted line to attend Vermont Technical College (VTC) this fall, where she will be playing for the school’s soccer program.

The long-time varsity netminder for the Rangers looked at a variety of schools before deciding to attend VTC, but playing soccer wasn’t always at the forefront of her decision making process.

