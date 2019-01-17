Cote’s Hat Trick Powers Lyndon Past St. Johnsbury in First Rivalry Meeting of the Season
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, January 17, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
LYNDON CENTER–As most of Caledonia County knows, any time the Vikings of Lyndon Institute and the Hilltoppers of St. Johnsbury get together, there is going to be a big turnout.
Wednesday night’s tilt at the Fenton Chester Arena was no exception, as fans packed the old barn for a showdown between these two long standing rivals.
The game would be close until the final five minutes of the third period when an offensive firestorm would produce five goals in a span of four minutes and thirteen seconds.
What was a 2-1 game ended up being a 5-3 final, as Jordan Cote’s three-goal night helped send the Vikings past the Hilltoppers in the first of two meeting between the two squads.
