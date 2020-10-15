Cotnoir Having a Solid Season in Senior Campaign

Lake Region senior co-captain Allyson Cotnoir is have a very productive 2020 season.

The Lady Ranger forward is leading her team and county in goals, having just picked up her 8th and 9th tallies against Peoples after notching her second hat trick of the year against Randolph on Saturday.

We caught up with her and Lake Region coach Mary Farnsworth to see what has been working so well for Allyson out on the pitch, and you can read about it in the Express on 10-16-2020.