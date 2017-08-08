Council Steps Up As Citizens Demand Transparency

On Monday evening the Newport City council adopted a set of procedures that will guide the meeting process. Mayor Paul Monette advocates in favor of the procedures as a means of conducting meetings in an efficient manner. He said the procedures offer clear and concise rules. Advocates for transparency in government expressed concern over the timing of the release of public documents, and the ability to participate in the discussion during the meeting. The council voted in favor of the procedures and then adopted a policy to make the agenda and all support documents available by 9am on Monday morning, both online and in print. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.