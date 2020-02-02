Couple Accused of Arson

BROWNINGTON – Two people are due in Orleans County Criminal court on February 18 to answer the charges of first-degree arson, conspiracy, and insurance fraud.

State police identified the suspects as 55-year-old Teresa Guay (McAlister) and 59-year-old Roger Guay of Brownington.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hill, with the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit at the State Police Barracks in Williston, wrote in a press release that on November 16, 2019, the Irasburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 1754 Covered Bridge Road in Irasburg. The fire department found the residence fully involved, and the homeowners present said Hill.

The fire department gained control of the fire, but the residence was determined to be a total loss, said Hill. He said that the blaze had been initially reported as accidental by a cigarette falling onto paper towels used to clean a fuel oil spill. Hill wrote the subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that the fire had been planned and intentionally set by the homeowners.