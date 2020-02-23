Coventry Selectboard Chair Mike Marcotte Not Running Again
By:
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Sunday, February 23, 2020
COVENTRY, VT
ong time selectboard member Mike Marcotte says he does not plan to continue serving when his term ends on Town Meeting Day next week. Voters choose their elected town officials by voice vote. They may also ask for a paper ballot. Last week Skip Gosselin sent postcards to voters in hopes to gain their support for the position. Nominations for other candidates may come out before the vote.
