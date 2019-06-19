Coventry Town Foundation Loses Funding For Now

After 17 years, due to questionable legal issues about the way it receives money, the Coventry Town Foundation (CTF) will not receive funding directly from Waste USA.

CTF Board members discussed the financial concerns with residents during CTF's annual meeting held at the Coventry Village School Tuesday evening. Board Chair Dale Perron explained voters formed the organization 17 years ago to set-aside 10 percent of Waste USA's tipping fees to help the town.

In the past, Waste USA sent the money directly to the CTF until someone questioned the select board about the legality of that practice. The selectboard, in turn, asked for a legal opinion who said it has not been done properly. (Read more in the Express Thursday)