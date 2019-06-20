Coventry Town Foundation Loses Funding For Now

COVENTRY –Due to the questionable way it receives money, the Coventry Town Foundation (CTF) will not receive any funding directly from Waste USA. Instead, the CTF board of directors will have to ask voters for the funding on Town Meeting Day in March.

The CTF, a 501c3 organization, was created by a vote at Town Meeting Day in 2002. "The purpose of the Foundation is to enrich our community through support of educational, community assistance, emergency disaster relief, historic preservation, and other community-based services."

Most years, the Foundation is able to provide $1,000.00 per semester for all eligible Coventry residents in scholarships, according to the organization’s website.

CTF Board members discussed the financial concerns with residents during CTF's annual meeting held at the Coventry Village School Tuesday evening. Board Chair Dale Perron explained voters formed the organization 17 years ago to set-aside 10 percent of Waste USA's tipping fees to help the town.

Read More In Thursday's Newport Daily Express