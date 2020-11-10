COVID Case at Jr. High

Letter sent out by John Castle, Superintendent of NC Schools

November 9, 2020

Dear North Country Union Jr. High School Families:

I am writing to let you know that a member of the NCUJHS community has tested positive for COVID-19. This is considered a “presumed positive” as we are awaiting official confirmation by the Vermont Department of Health. Our COVID Response Team has met to prepare our response. Students will not have school tomorrow, November 10th.

We will share all critical information with the Vermont Department of Health regarding potential close contacts. It is likely they will not begin reaching out to those individuals until sometime later tomorrow. They will contact all staff and families whose students are potentially impacted. We will continue to work with the Department of Health to assess the situation and determine if we are able to staff a combination of in-person and remote learning on Thursday. No students will be at school tomorrow.

It is the Vermont Department of Health that identifies those who may have been exposed to the virus. Their goal is to make these contacts within 24 hours. However, given the increased prevalence of cases in the State, it is possible it could take longer. If you are not contacted by the school, or the VDH directly, by the end of the day on Wednesday it is because your child is not considered a close contact. We know that the last potential exposure at school occurred on Monday, November 2. This is important because it establishes the timeline for quarantining of close contacts. The Vermont Department of Health contact tracer will explain this to each individual family impacted. Due to medical privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about this case.

Although we are already at day seven from the last potential date of exposure at school, families should continue to monitor their students for COVID symptoms daily. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, and diarrhea. Parents and guardians of students or staff exhibiting symptoms are asked to contact their family physician, the Vermont Department of Health, and the school nurse. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority.

At this time, we ask our community for compassion and understanding for all who may be impacted by this virus. Please do not speculate, ask, post on social media -- it is important to respect the privacy of our community. We will be following up by the end of the day on Wednesday as to plans for Thursday, Friday and next week. We will communicate with you to provide the latest and most accurate information, as it becomes available. You can view the NCSU COVID-19 Symptomatic and Positive Case Guide for further information about the process. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact (John Castle).