Covid cases at Brighton and the Jr High. See Castle's comments:

November 27, 2020

An Important Message for Brighton Elementary School Families:

I am writing to let you know that we were informed that two individuals at the Brighton School have tested positive for COVID-19. Our COVID Response Team met this afternoon and we are working closely with the Vermont Department of Health to assess and respond to this situation. Individuals who were considered close contacts are limited to grades four (4) and six (6). Those grades will engage in remote learning for Monday, November 30 and will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, December 1. There are no plans to move to full remote instruction.

It is the Vermont Department of Health that identifies those who may have been exposed to the virus. Close contact means being within six feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period while the person was infectious, which starts two days before symptoms began and continues until they are recovered. They will also consider someone a close contact if they have spent more than four hours with someone in the same space. Close contact does not mean being in the same room or walking by someone in the hall. We know that the last potential for exposure at school occurred on Monday, November 16. This is important because it establishes the timeline for quarantining of close contacts. Ms. Lane has contacted staff and students who were deemed a close contact. Due to medical privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about this case.

We are confident that there is a very limited risk that others were exposed. We still encourage families to monitor their students for COVID symptoms daily. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, and diarrhea. Parents and guardians of students or staff exhibiting symptoms are asked to contact their family physician, the Vermont Department of Health, and the school nurse. Thus far, we do not have evidence that the virus is being transmitted within school. However, we cannot rule that out as a potential and we certainly know there is an increase in the prevalence of the virus in the community. We encourage families to be vigilant regarding best practices to limit the spread of the virus in social settings. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority.

At this time, we ask our community for compassion and understanding for all who may be impacted by this virus. Please do not speculate, ask, post on social media -- it is important to respect the privacy of individuals involved. We will communicate with you any additional information that becomes available. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

John A. Castle

Superintendent of Schools

An Important Message for NCUJHS Families:

November 27, 2020

Dear North Country Union Junior High School Families,

I am writing to let you know that we were informed that an individual at NCUJHS has tested positive for COVID-19. Our COVID Response Team met this afternoon and we are working closely with the Vermont Department of Health to assess and respond to this situation. There were a limited number of individuals who were considered close contacts, and there are no plans to move to full remote instruction.

It is the Vermont Department of Health that identifies those who may have been exposed to the virus. Close contact means being within six feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period while the person was infectious, which starts two days before symptoms began and continues until they are recovered. They will also consider someone a close contact if they have spent more than four hours with someone in the same space. Close contact does not mean being in the same room or walking by someone in the hall. We know that the last potential for exposure at school occurred on Monday, November 23. This is important because it establishes the timeline for quarantining of close contacts. The school will inform staff and students if they are deemed a close contact. We will also inform those who are not close contacts, yet may have been in the same room with the individual who has tested positive. Due to medical privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about this case.

We are confident that there is a very limited risk that others were exposed. We still encourage families to monitor their students for COVID symptoms daily. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, and diarrhea. Parents and guardians of students or staff exhibiting symptoms are asked to contact their family physician, the Vermont Department of Health, and the school nurse. Thus far, we do not have evidence that the virus is being transmitted within school. However, we cannot rule that out as a potential and we certainly know there is an increase in the prevalence of the virus in the community. We encourage families to be vigilant regarding best practices to limit the spread of the virus in social settings. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority.

At this time, we ask our community for compassion and understanding for all who may be impacted by this virus. Please do not speculate, ask, post on social media -- it is important to respect the privacy of individuals involved. We will communicate with you any additional information that becomes available. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

John A. Castle

Superintendent of Schools