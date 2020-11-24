Covid Daily Update Nov 24

Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

November 24, 2020

State officials ask Vermonters to take Thanksgiving guidance seriously

Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, asked Vermonters to follow the guidance and celebrate this Thanksgiving at home, with their own households, to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“I know what we are telling Vermonters to do right now — to give up spending time with friends and family members — is difficult,” Dr. Levine said. “And I also know how ‘done’ we all are with this pandemic.”

“But the fact is, Thanksgiving could make things a lot worse for us here in Vermont. The virus doesn’t operate any differently just because we want to keep up traditions. As soon as we travel, get together with others, and let down our guard, we risk opening the floodgates even wider — at a time when we really need to keep them closed.”

Gov. Scott announced added protections for schools, saying they can ask students or parents if they were part of multi-family gatherings as part of their daily health check.

“And if the answer is yes, they will need to transition to remote learning for 14 days, or 7 days and a test, just like they had traveled out of state,” Gov. Scott said. “We also strongly advise businesses to consider doing the same, by asking employees to quarantine if they aren’t adhering to our gathering restrictions.”

“The more we adhere to this policy, the faster we’ll lower the number of cases, and the sooner we’ll be able to ease up on these restrictions,” Gov. Scott said.

COVID-19 Response Holiday Schedule

Many Health Department teams will be working through the Thanksgiving holiday, including the laboratory staff, contact tracing and other critical response teams. We are appreciative and most thankful for their dedication.

However, some data updates will be paused for the holiday:

The Vermont Dashboard will not be updated on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26). It will be updated the following day, Friday, Nov. 27.

The following data reports, which would normally be updated on Friday, Nov. 27, will instead be updated the following week:

Weekly Data Summary (Next Update: Dec. 4)

Map of cases by town (Next Update: Dec. 4)

COVID-19 Cases in Vermont K-12 Learning Communities While Infectious (Next Update: Dec. 1)

What You Need to Know Now

Vermont is seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know now to help stop the spread:

Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with (see more details and allowances here).

Avoid traveling when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone who travels to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.

Wear a mask

If you’re sick, stay home.

Not everyone with COVID-19 has a fever. Even mild symptoms (like a sore throat or dry cough) could be signs of COVID-19. Get tested and stay home while waiting for your result.

Also seek testing if you are a close contact of a case, or have been at a social gathering or other risky situation.

New on healthvermont.gov

Get the latest news and updates on Health's COVID-19 response. Sign up for our new Weekly COVID-19 Update Email. It will be sent every Friday.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 24, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

49

(3,762 total)

Currently hospitalized

22

Hospitalized in ICU

5

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Percent Positive (7-day average)

1.4%

People tested

216,701

Total tests

527,945

Total people recovered

2,339

Deaths+

64

Travelers monitored

178

Contacts monitored

88

People completed monitoring

10,995

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

