Craftsbury Outdoor Center Set to Hold Nordic Nationals
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
CRAFTSBURY COMMON–If you are a fan of Nordic skiing, the Craftsbury Outdoor Center is the place you want to be this upcoming weekend.
The Center, long known as a premiere training facility for some of America’s top Nordic skiers, will be playing host to the 2019 US Cross Country National Championships, and it is being presented by L.L. Bean.
For more, see the Express on 1-3-19.
Category: