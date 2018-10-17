Cross Country Rangers Compete at Oxbow Hosted Meet

BRADFORD–The Lake Region Rangers were involved in a three team race along with St. Johnsbury and host Oxbow on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rangers would have a very strong showing, as several runners exceeded their personal records (PR) by as much as a minute.

The girls team (52 points) would finish second to St. Johnsbury, while the boys (65 points) would come in third behind St. Johnsbury then Oxbow.

