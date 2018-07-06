Crystal Lake Posted for E.coli

BARTON – Higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria prompted officials from Crystal Lake State Park to post signs warning visitors of the situation.

On Thursday evening, someone who identified himself as the park manager named John said he became aware of the situation that day.

“This is the first time this year we have actually gotten a test back that shows E. coli bacteria,” he said. “It usually doesn’t happen more than once a year when all the water in stirred up. In this case, it’s probably because the water temperatures were very high. The park is not actually closed, but we do post the beach. The park is open.”

“We can’t physically keep people from swimming,” said John. During the phone interview he didn’t have specific information on what the readings are, and said he would provide more information at a later time.