Cyndi Lauper Speaks at the NVU Johnson Graduation

The 2019 graduating class of Northern Vermont University, formerly Johnson State College, heard from music legend Cyndi Lauper during their graduation ceremony Saturday. Lauper briefly attended the school in 1973 and 1974. On Saturday, College President Dr. Elaine Collins, presented Lauper with an honorary Doctor of Letters.

Lauper told the graduates about how when she was a teenager she decided to stay in Vermont after seeing Lake Champlain and the changing of the leaves...Read More in Monday's Newport Daily Express...