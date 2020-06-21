Daily Update On Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Modeling Shows Continued Improvement

The latest modeling from the Department of Financial Regulation shows that Vermont remains well within the established “guardrails” of the four key reopening metrics. Along with a general regional improvement, this allows for travel to and from more counties in the Northeast without requiring quarantine.

Restart Vermont

Governor Phil Scott announced on Friday next steps for reopening the state’s hospitality industry.Effective June 26, event, arts, culture and entertainment venues, as well as restaurants can expand capacity for events and dining to 50 percent of approved occupancy size or one person per 100 square feet of customer facing space. This change will allow for indoor events of up to 75 people and outdoor organized events of up to 150 people.

Agency of Commerce and Community Development has updated its Drive-in Operation guidance (Section 5.2) to make clear that firework displays can move forward if drive-in viewing events.

Long-term care residential facilities can allow for up to two visitors per resident, per day. The visits must be conducted outside only and follow guidance for social distancing, temperature checks, and record keeping of all visitors.

Vermonters over the age of 65 will no longer be asked to stay home, but that they do need to take extra precautions when they go out, including:



• Choosing outdoor activities whenever possible and keeping indoor contact brief.

• Considering how big a space is, how many people are there and if they are following COVID-19 prevention practices.

• Minimize face to face contact while talking or while doing activities that require exertion.

• Keeping your social circle small, limited to a few trusted households.

• Putting off travel plans outside of Vermont, where risk is higher.



The Heat Is On

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures in areas of Vermont in excess of 90-degrees Fahrenheit over the next several days. These conditions create a serious risk for dangerous and sometimes deadly heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

Supporting Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Care

Vermont has received a $2 million federal emergency grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for expanded services and supports. The funding will help ensure that people with mental health and substance use disorders can access care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening Our Schools

The Agency of Education and the Health Department have released A Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Reopening Schools, Fall 2020. This guidance document provides essential information for school administrators and personnel as they plan and implement the reopening of our schools for the 2020-21 school year in the context of COVID-19.

Traveler Information

Get the latest info about travel to Vermont, including for quarantining and testing.

Anyone coming to Vermont is strongly encouraged to sign up for Sara Alert daily symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

Concerns about our health and finances during the pandemic, and the unsettled state of national affairs, has left many of us feeling anxious, confused, overwhelmed or powerless.

