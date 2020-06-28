Daily Update On Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As state data and expanded testing and tracing capacity continue to support reopening, Governor Phil Scott today announced he will expand the number of states covered under Vermont’s county-by-county quarantine-free travel policy, which allows direct travel from designated counties without a 14-day quarantine requirement.

In early June, the Governor, in close consultation with the Vermont Department of Health, opened up travel to and from counties in New England and New York with less than 400 active cases of COVID-19 per one million residents without a quarantine requirement. Effective July 1, this policy will be expanded to counties below this threshold in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia. Quarantine requirements remain in place for those traveling to and from other regions.

View the weekly map and all cross-state travel information

Outbreak Investigations

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said Friday that the Health Department’s investigations into several outbreaks or clusters have shown no recent change, but testing and monitoring continues.

Winooski/Burlington is at 115 associated cases

Windham County cluster remains confined to a family

Fair Haven area worksite has 12 associated cases. Only two of the cases are Vermont residents — the other 10 are residents of New York state. We are working with the New York Health Department and all individuals are actively isolating and quarantining.

Dr. Levine also encouraged Vermonters to “manage your exposure budget,” meaning using common sense to decide how much risk you’re taking on in your daily activities. Consider the three rules of contact:

Person to person contact, such as with a heath care provider, hair dresser, or a friend. Keep those to a minimum, wear a face covering and physically distance when you can. Make sure other households are trusted ones.

Contact density — avoid crowded places.

Contact duration or intensity — Don’t linger, stay outdoors when you can.

Safe Workplace Guidance

See new guidance for employers on what to do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations. Employers can learn how to support employees who need to stay home from work and protect others from getting sick.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on June 26, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,198

(7 new)

Currently hospitalized

4

Hospitalized under investigation

10

Total people recovered

941

Deaths+

56

People tested

61,589

People being monitored

1,373

People completed monitoring

1,379

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more information on the data dashboard at healthvermont.gov/currentactivity

COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Sites

Health Department is continuing to open pop-up sites throughout the state for people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested for the virus.

Sites are currently scheduled through July. All clinics operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Find locations and make an appointment at humanresources.vermont.gov/popups. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 2-1-1 or 802-828-2828 for assistance.

Guidance for Vermonters

· If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

· If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

· Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

· Most information is available online: Visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Traveler Information

Get the latest info about travel to Vermont, including for quarantining and testing.

Anyone coming to Vermont is strongly encouraged to sign up for Sara Alert daily symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

Concerns about our health and finances during the pandemic, and the unsettled state of national affairs, has left many of us feeling anxious, confused, overwhelmed or powerless.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

· Call your local mental health crisis line

· Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

· Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

· For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

· See ways for Coping with Stress.

For more information:

· COVID-19 health information, guidance and case data: healthvermont.gov/covid19.

· Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response.

· The state’s modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling.

Be Counted in the 2020 Census

Governor Phil Scott is urging Vermonters to complete the 2020 Census. Only about half of all Vermonters have responded so far — one of the lowest response rates in the country, he said. Getting an accurate count of Vermont residents is critical to helping ensure we get federal funds allocated in part on population and demographics – funding needed for infrastructure, school lunches, hospitals and more.

Be counted today — it's quick and easy. Go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

Protest Safely and Get Tested

We support Vermonters engaging in peaceful protests and other civic activities to make their voices heard. Please remember that large gatherings do pose a greater risk for virus exposure.

So please follow universal precautions when you are out – wear a face covering or mask if you can when near others, maintain 6-foot distance, and if you're sick, find actions to make yourself heard from home.

We encourage anyone who is participating in a public action to get tested for COVID-19. Find a pop-up test site near you by visiting humanresources.vermont.gov/popups.

