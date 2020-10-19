Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test Clinics Open for Central Vermont Outbreak Response

Vermont Department of Health and Central Vermont Medical Center announced they are setting up COVID-19 testing clinics this week, as part of the response to an outbreak of the virus in central Vermont.

The Health Department has been investigating cases associated with adult and youth hockey leagues and an adult broomball league. At this time, there are 30 confirmed cases associated with the outbreak.

The department conducted a pop-up clinic on Monday, and a second will be held Thursday, October 22 at Barre Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) will conduct special testing clinics this Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The clinics will be at the medical center’s Acute Respiratory Clinic

To register for the Health Department pop-up, go to healthvermont.gov/covid19-testing.

For testing at the CVMC clinic, call 802-371-5310 to schedule an appointment.

For more information read the news release.

New on healthvermont.gov

One way we can measure how much testing is being done in Vermont is by “tests per positive case” of COVID-19. In the newest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight, see how the number of tests per positive case has grown over time, showing how Vermont has gotten better at finding cases. The summary also now includes data on cases in Vermont children (ages 19 and younger).

Time to Get Your Flu Shot

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

Go to healthvermont.gov/flu to learn more about the flu, the vaccine and find where to get a flu shot near you.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 19, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,946

(9 new)

Currently hospitalized

0

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Total people recovered

1,696

Deaths+

58

People tested

179,597

Travelers monitored

599

Contacts monitored

76

People completed monitoring

9,743

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.