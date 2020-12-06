Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

State officials ask Vermonters to pay attention to mental health, stigma

As the pandemic stretches on, state officials asked Vermonters at Friday’s press conference to tune into their mental health and wellness right now, and to look out for one another.

Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Squirrell talked about the strain COVID-19 has placed on our daily lives. People are struggling with isolation, unemployment, financial pressure, housing and food challenges.

“My message to Vermonters today, is that you are not alone, it’s OK to not feel OK right now,” Squirrell said. “Do not be afraid to talk about it, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, acknowledged the difficulties ahead, as we are asked to stay home and within our own households during the holidays to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities.

He also called on all of us to fight the urge to judge or blame any person or place affected by COVID-19.

“We cannot let fear, gossip and negative attitudes harm our efforts to stop this virus from spreading,” Dr. Levine said. “Stigma can lead to people hiding their symptoms or illness and keep them from seeking health care immediately. It can also lead to people not being forthcoming or fully honest with family, friends, and of course, our contact tracing work force.”

Dr. Levine said it is still essential for Vermonters to follow our guidance to slow down the current surge.

“But if you do attend a social gathering, or if you travel, we are not here to judge,” he said. “What we care about is making sure we can stop the spread. That means helping us identify close contacts, notify them quickly and make sure they get tested. If we fail to do these things, will only allow the virus to spread more silently throughout our communities.”

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Visit our Coping With Stress web page.

Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

Need to be connected to food resources?

One in three Vermonters are at risk for food insecurity, struggling to find help feeding their families.

If your financial situation has recently changed, you may now qualify for Vermont nutrition and food programs. They include: WIC program (Women, Infants and Children), 3SquaresVT/SNAP, and more. Newer programs such as Farmers to Families and Everyone Eats are helping to fill the gaps. All these programs can help keep healthy food on the table.

Contact the Health Department, Hunger Free Vermont, or call 2-1-1 for more information.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on December 4, 2020

Description

Number New cases* 73

(4,763 total) Currently hospitalized

29 Hospitalized in ICU 3

Hospitalized under investigation 4

Percent Positive (7-day average) 2.8%

People tested 230,109

Total tests 572,870

Total people recovered 2,818

Deaths+ 77

Travelers monitored 227

Contacts monitored 169

People completed monitoring 11,146

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information. (Read more on Mental Health in the Newport Daily On Monday.)