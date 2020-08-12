Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Winooski and Burlington Officials Mark End of Community Outbreak

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, joined officials and community partners from Winooski and Burlington at a press conference Wednesday to mark the formal end of the state’s first significant outbreak and community spread of COVID-19.

An outbreak is considered “resolved” following two full incubation periods (28 days total) with no new cases.

“Now keep in mind, this isn’t a celebration,” Dr. Levine said, noting that 117 of our neighbors, friends and family members tested positive, and several were hospitalized. “And, as we know, this pandemic is far from over.”

However, it is a success story – and a good example and precedent for managing outbreaks, Dr. Levine said.

“I hope Vermonters look to this to know that we are prepared and able to quickly respond to any new outbreaks,” he said.

City officials and community groups were critical “to reach the various populations where they are – in culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate ways,” Dr. Levine said. He noted specifically, the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, the cities’ school liaisons and district leadership, and the Vermont Multilingual Taskforce, as well as the Health Department’s outbreak response and contact tracing teams, and local health staff.

These trust and access gained by these community leaders was crucial to our getting the information needed to do effective contact tracing — the key to containing an outbreak, he said. “We will use this experience to share lessons and best practices, and better prepare for the future.”

School and Fall Sports Guidance Released

A Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools has been updated. In addition, guidance for Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year has been published.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on August 12, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,478

(5 new)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized under investigation

8

Total people recovered

1,302

Deaths+

58

People tested

105,073

Travelers monitored

948

Contacts monitored

33

People completed monitoring

6,254

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Use CDC’s Self-Checker tool to find out if you should be tested.

If you think you may need to get tested, talk with your health care provider, or call 2-1-1 if you don’t have a provider and need to be connected to care.

If you do need testing, look for a clinic or pharmacy that offers testing near you, or register at a pop-up location.

Guidance for Vermonters

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.