Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Health Department names new Emergency Preparedness director

The Health Department is pleased to announce that Daniel Batsie has been appointed the new director of the Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Injury Prevention. Batsie previously served as the department’s Emergency Medical Services Chief for four years.

Batsie said he completed an intensive “accidental internship” for this new post role by serving as incident commander of the Health Operations Center — activated for the COVID-19 pandemic — for the past 204 days.

Batsie began his career as a paramedic/firefighter, moving into various leadership roles along the way, and has worked in public service for 32 years.

“I am honored to be working with the tremendously talented and dedicated staff of the Vermont Department of Health and will do my best to represent them well in my new role,” Batsie said.

If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration, watch Batsie’s 2019 Tedx talk: Why volunteerism is our most precious heirloom!

Community Outbreak in Winooski and Burlington resolved

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, joined officials and community partners from Winooski and Burlington at a press conference Wednesday to mark the formal end of the state’s first significant outbreak and community spread of COVID-19.

An outbreak is considered “resolved” following two full incubation periods (28 days total) with no new cases.

“I hope Vermonters look to this to know that we are prepared and able to quickly respond to any new outbreaks,” he said.

City officials and community groups were critical “to reach the various populations where they are – in culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate ways,” Dr. Levine said. He noted specifically the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, the cities’ school liaisons and district leadership, and the Vermont Multilingual Taskforce, as well as the Health Department’s outbreak response and contact tracing teams, and local health staff.

School and Fall Sports Guidance Released

A Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools has been updated. In addition, guidance for Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year has been published.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on August 13, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,484

(6 new)

Currently hospitalized

2

Hospitalized under investigation

12

Total people recovered

1,310

Deaths+

58

People tested

105,907

Travelers monitored

927

Contacts monitored

30

People completed monitoring

6,337

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Use CDC’s Self-Checker tool to find out if you should be tested.

If you think you may need to get tested, talk with your health care provider, or call 2-1-1 if you don’t have a provider and need to be connected to care.

If you do need testing, look for a clinic or pharmacy that offers testing near you, or register at a pop-up location.

Guidance for Vermonters

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.

