Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Resources for Schools, Colleges and Universities

We are regularly adding new resources to our website to help schools preparing to reopen. Visit our web page to see information for administrators, teachers and school nurses, such as: What do to if someone was infectious while at school. You can also find out What happens at the Health Department when someone tests positive for COVID-19, and more.

CDC Testing Guideline Change Does Not Alter Vermont Requirements

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its testing guidance to say that people who are asymptomatic may not need to be tested, even if they “have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes (…) unless (…) state or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

Vermont guidelines and recommendations for who should get tested are not changing at this time. The Health Department continues to recommend testing for:

People with COVID-19 symptoms.

People who have had close contact (within 6 feet for about 15 minutes or more) with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

People who are referred by their health care provider for testing for another reason.

When is testing not recommended?

We do not recommend people get tested just to make sure they're OK before visiting another household or attending a gathering.

Testing only tells you if you had COVID-19 on the day you were tested. You could have already been exposed but may have been tested too early for it to show up on the test, or you could be exposed to COVID-19 after you are tested.

Testing is not prevention, and a negative test does not necessarily mean it is safe to gather with others.

We do not recommend repeated or frequent testing just for peace of mind. While testing supplies are currently adequate, we need to use what we have wisely.

The state also continues to require any asymptomatic person who has travelled to a non-approved county, who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, to quarantine for 14 days.

If an asymptomatic person wants to “test out” of that quarantine, they’d need to be tested at day 7 or later (and then continue to remain asymptomatic for the remainder of the 14-day incubation period). For persons who chose to continue to quarantine for 14 days, and who do not develop symptoms, they can opt to not be tested.

If you do need testing, look for a clinic or pharmacy that offers testing near you, or register at a pop-up location: See how to get tested and to make an appointment

New on healthvermont.gov

Get the latest data in the new Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data. The current spotlight is on county-specific demographics among Vermont residents tested for COVID-19.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on August 26, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,577

(4 new)

Currently hospitalized

4

Hospitalized under investigation

10

Total people recovered

1,388

Deaths+

58

People tested

122,841

Travelers monitored

856

Contacts monitored

65

People completed monitoring

7,165

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Wondering if you should get tested for COVID-19? Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to follow a few key prevention tips. If you think you should be tested for COVID-19, talk with your health care provider. (If you don’t have one, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics).

Visit our testing web page for more guidance on when testing is recommended and where to get tested if you do need it.

Return to School Guidance

Schools: Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Sports: Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.