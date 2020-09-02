Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Health Commissioner asks Vermonters to Answer the Call of Contact Tracers

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD praised the expert work of contact tracers at a press conference Tuesday and asked Vermonters to continue helping them gather critical information to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Contact tracing is not just a notification system,” Dr. Levine said. “It is work that takes care, patience, knowledge and expertise – both medical and in helping people handle news they may not want to hear.”

Dr. Levine noted that here in Vermont, 92% of cases are interviewed within 24 hours, likely one of the highest in the nation.

“The credit here goes to our team for their time, expertise and truly impressive commitment, but also to the people of Vermont, who understand the importance of answering the phone when we call, talking to us honestly, and doing everything they can do stop this virus in its tracks,” Dr. Levine said.

He also reminded Vermonters that there is no shame in being exposed or contracting the virus.

“If you made a choice to not wear a mask one day, or attended a party where people were not taking precautions, then I ask only that you learn from that and make different choices next time,” Dr. Levine said. “And don’t let that keep you from working with us to contain spread of the virus.”

Rutland County Outbreak Investigation

Dr. Levine said Tuesday the Health Department continues to investigate an outbreak of COVID-19 cases associated with people who attended a private party at the Summit Lodge in Killington on August 19.

To date, the department has identified 14 cases among people who were at the party and among their close contacts – which means the virus has spread to people who were not at the party.

If you attended the Aug. 19 event but have not been in touch with the Health Department -- please call 802-863-7240 to make sure you have the information you need to protect yourself and others.

Because it is possible to spread the virus without developing symptoms, people who attended the event should also take steps to limit any possible exposure to others.

If you attended the party – or if you are a close contact of someone who attended – monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you have even mild symptoms, contact your health care provider to be tested.

Pop-up testing will be held in Rutland City tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at our local health office in the Asa Bloomer Building.Registration is required. We are also arranging additional testing opportunities in the area.

Anyone in the greater Killington community should continue to take the same every day steps as all Vermonters: wear a face mask and keep a 6-foot distance from others, wash hands often and well, and stay home when you’re sick.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on September 1, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,635

(6 new)

Currently hospitalized

2

Hospitalized under investigation

11

Total people recovered

1,432

Deaths+

58

People tested

138,446

Travelers monitored

628

Contacts monitored

75

People completed monitoring

7,656

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.