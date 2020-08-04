Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) August 4, 2020

Scientific evidence continues to support school reopening in Vermont

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said at a press conference Tuesday that as new medical literature about COVID-19 continues to emerge, we must carefully consider and review each one for nuances and how the findings may apply to our policies and actions.

For example, a recent study in JAMA Pediatrics found that children under age 5 with mild to moderate symptoms have high amounts of viral load in their nose compared with older people. Dr. Levine pointed out, however, that the study measured the virus’ RNA, not live virus itself. Which means, he explained, that we don’t know if someone could actually be infected as a result.

“Observational studies worldwide indicate children don’t spread the virus very efficiently,” Dr. Levine said. “It’s hard to know what to conclude from this study.”

The wealth of scientific literature still concludes that children are less likely to transmit the virus and to develop severe illness when they do become infected.

Vermont’s ongoing review of the emerging science, along with continued, close monitoring of the state’s low case number and positivity rate, is what informs the state’s planning for school reopening.“ The time is right for Vermont to reopen its schools,” said Dr. Levine. “By continuing to follow prevention measures, we can keep our communities healthier, and our schools safer.”

Prepare for flooding, power outages across the state

As Tropical Storm Isaias moves north, be prepared for flash flooding and high winds that could result in power outages. Keep an eye on streams and rivers and never drive or walk through flood water. And don’t forget to check on your neighbors!

Get more information on how to stay safe in a flood, and what to do when the power goes out – including translated materials.

Stay informed: Sign up for VT Alerts, and get the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on August 4, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,431

(5 new)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized under investigation

13

Total people recovered

1,249

Deaths+

57

People tested

98,801

Travelers monitored

1,005

Contacts monitored

25

People completed monitoring

5,639

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Use CDC’s Self-Checker tool to find out if you should be tested.

If you think you may need to get tested, talk with your health care provider, or call 2-1-1 if you don’t have a provider and need to be connected to care.

If you do need testing, look for a clinic or pharmacy that offers testing near you, or register at a pop-up location.

See how to get tested and to make an appointment.

Guidance for Vermonters

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

Traveler Information

With case numbers up in states across the country, it is important to have the latest information about travel to Vermont, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

See ways for Coping with Stress.

