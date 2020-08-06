Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) August 6, 2020

Children and Masks

Halloween is one thing, but when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19 among children, masks are serious business, and one size does not fit all.

Face coverings should be worn in settings where children and adults cannot keep a distance of 6 feet between themselves and others. This includes childcare settings, summer camps and schools.

The Health Department has a two-page fact sheet that gives people the information they need about the use of masks to help protect children.

Keeping a 6-foot distance can be hard for kids used to running around and playing with each other. In settings where distancing is a challenge, children ages 2 and older should wear a mask. Make sure the mask size is the right fit and teach kids how to safely put on and remove the mask, as well as instruct them on proper hand washing to stop the spread of germs.

Children under the age of 2 should not wear a mask, because it may present a choking hazard, and the youngsters may not be able to communicate that they are having trouble breathing. The unique needs of each child are also a factor. Children who have medical (such as asthma) or developmental reasons for not wearing a face covering, should not be required to do so.

Review our Face Coverings for Children fact sheet for more information, including safety tips about what masks are appropriate and advice for helping children adapt to mask use.

Prepare Now – For Any Emergency

Tropical Storm Isaias resulted in downed lines, power outages and some flooding. All of which is a reminder of the importance of being prepared for emergencies. Something that now must take pandemic preparedness into account.

Readiness is key! Take the time now to be sure you have supplies, including masks and medications, that may be harder to find following a storm or other emergency. Make a plan for where you can go if you can’t be home, and what you will need to do to keep from getting or spreading COVID-19.

Visit our emergency preparedness pages for information, guidance and resources in multiple languages, including how to prepare an emergency kit.

And sign up now for VT Alerts, so you get the latest as it happens.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on August 6, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,445

(9 new)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized under investigation

5

Total people recovered

1,258

Deaths+

58

People tested

100,052

Travelers monitored

1,025

Contacts monitored

30

People completed monitoring

5,739

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Use CDC’s Self-Checker tool to find out if you should be tested.

If you think you may need to get tested, talk with your health care provider, or call 2-1-1 if you don’t have a provider and need to be connected to care.

If you do need testing, look for a clinic or pharmacy that offers testing near you, or register at a pop-up location.