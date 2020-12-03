Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) December 3, 2020

Officials address high number of cases, reporting delay from UVMMC

The Health Department reported a single-day record 178 cases Thursday, which Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, described at a press conference as significant, but not unexpected at this point in the pandemic.

“What I do want is for all Vermonters to be reflecting and thoughtful,” Dr. Levine said. “One day does not represent a trend, but this one day should give us pause and allow us to again reexamine the factors that go into higher case counts and reexamine our own recent behaviors.”

Dr. Levine was joined by Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and officials from the University of Vermont Medical Center to address the spike in cases and explain a recent delay in reporting from UVMMC to the Health Department. UVMMC President and Chief Operating Officer Stephen Leffler, MD spoke to the process of what led to the delay in reporting and steps taken to address it. Dr. Leffler also noted the impact of the recent cyberattack on their ability to process patient case information

Officials said results from testing between Nov. 22 and 29 were not promptly reported to the Health Department by UVMMC. These included about 50 positive COVID-19 cases. Sixteen of those cases were included in today’s case count of 178.

Even though the Health Department did not receive the results immediately, the results did go to the health care providers who ordered the tests, so providers could notify patients of their positive results and instruct them to isolate at home. Contact tracing by the Health Department began today, after receiving the results, to interview cases, identify close contacts and provide health guidance.

State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said the department will know more about any impact the reporting delay may have had on further spread, as we speak to the cases and their contacts.

Since people who did test positive are aware of their result, they often let their own close contacts know, Kelso said. When we reach them, we often find out they are already taking steps to prevent further spread. “We hope the spread will be mitigated by the good work of Vermonters.”

What You Need to Know Now

As Vermont sees a surge in cases of COVID-19, know how you can help stop the spread:



• Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with (see more details and allowances here).

• Avoid traveling when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone who travels to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.

• Wear a mask and keep a 6-foot distance from anyone outside your household.

• If you’re sick, stay home.

• Not everyone with COVID-19 has a fever. Even mild symptoms (like a headache or dry cough) could be signs of COVID-19. Talk to your health care provider about getting tested and stay home while waiting for your result.

• Also seek testing if you are a close contact of a case. If you gathered with others outside your household, quarantine and get tested right away, and on Day 7 or later.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on December 3, 2020

New cases* 178 (4,642 total)

Currently hospitalized 29

Hospitalized in ICU 3

Hospitalized under investigation 7

Percent Positive (7-day average) 2.3%

People tested 227,464

Total tests 567,067

Total people recovered 2,726

Deaths+ 75

Travelers monitored 219

Contacts monitored 165

People completed monitoring 11,132

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

New at Healthvermont.gov

Starting this Friday, December 4, the map of town-level COVID-19 activity will show data reflecting the past two weeks of activity. Until now, the maps displayed cumulative data going back to March. This change will offer a more current view of what’s happening, on a rolling basis. The town map reflects the rate of cases of COVID-19 among Vermont residents per 10,000 people, by town of residence. The map also includes a table that shows cumulative town counts since March. The map and the table are updated weekly.

See the map and other data information at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

Sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19 Modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

• Call your local mental health crisis line.

• Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

• Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

• For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.