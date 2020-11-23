Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the DOH

November 23, 2020

There will be no Daily Update on Nov. 26 or 27, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

What You Need to Know Now

Vermont is seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know now to help stop the spread:

Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with.

Avoid traveling when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone travel to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.

Wear a mask

If you’re sick, stay home.

Not everyone with COVID-19 has a fever. Even mild symptoms (like a sore throat or dry cough) could be signs of COVID-19. Get tested and stay home while waiting for your result.

Also seek testing if you are a close contact of a case, or have been at a social gathering or other risky situation.

Think you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19?

Here’s what you need to do right away:

• Quarantine. This means staying home and away from others, unless you need to leave for medical care.

• Watch yourself for symptoms. If you start to feel sick, call your provider.

• Remain in quarantine until either you test negative on or after day 7 and remain symptom-free, or until day 14 of quarantine and remain symptom-free.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 23, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

85

(3,714 total)

Currently hospitalized

18

Hospitalized in ICU

3

Hospitalized under investigation

1

Percent Positive (7-day average)

1.6%

People tested

215,433

Total tests

523,227

Total people recovered

2,300

Deaths+

63

Travelers monitored

193

Contacts monitored

115

People completed monitoring

10,924

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Hospital visitation guidance: updated Nov. 16.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.