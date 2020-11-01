Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) fro the VT DOH

Current Outbreak Shows We Need to Do Our Part to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso and Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak presented details Friday of what started as an outbreak of COVID-19 at a central Vermont hockey rink and led to four more outbreaks.

Officials at Friday’s press conference said the outbreak now stands at 87 confirmed cases, impacting 18 towns and four counties, and resulting in 473 contacts identified.

Kelso said contact tracers found some themes that contributed to the spread, including people gathering without wearing masks and people failing to quarantine — after they had been identified as a close contact, returned from travel, or had COVID-like symptoms.

Some people continued their daily activities while they were still waiting for COVID test results or denied symptoms during health screenings, she added.

“We know that not everybody with COVID-19 has symptoms, but if you do have symptoms that could be due to COVID-19, it’s important to pay attention to those yourselves so you can be monitoring your own health,” Kelso said. “But also, report if you have symptoms. Don’t go to venues or events.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said that as the virus makes a dangerous comeback in many parts of the country, “this is the worst time to let COVID fatigue set in.”

Dr. Levine reminded Vermonters to keep social circles small and agree on the ground rules for any interaction. He also urged Vermonters to consider forgoing travel — “a hard holiday message to deliver, but it just may not be worth the risk.” If you do travel or people visiting you, know the quarantine rules.

“And, we can choose activities with the lowest risk possible. I’ll repeat this simple guide again: keep 6-foot spaces, masks on faces and avoid crowded places. The more of these things you can do, the less risky it will be,” Dr. Levine said. “And the less risk we take on, the more we can protect our classmates, co-workers, and our own families. Please, keep this in mind if you celebrate Halloween this weekend.”

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 30, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

14

(2,155 total)

Currently hospitalized

4

Hospitalized in ICU

2

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Percent Positive (7 day average)

0.5%

People tested

188,683

Total tests

403,053

Total people recovered

1,779

Deaths+

58

Travelers monitored

377

Contacts monitored

134

People completed monitoring

10,254

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.