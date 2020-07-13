Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) July 13, 2020

COVID-19 Transmission and Children

A commentary published by two University of Vermont pediatric infectious disease specialists in the journal Pediatrics, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, concludes that children infrequently transmit COVID-19 to each other or to adults and that many schools can and should reopen in the fall — provided they follow appropriate social distancing guidelines and take into account rates of transmission in their communities.

Housing Assistance Programs Announced

Housing assistance programs for those affected by COVID-19 are now available. For more information on rental assistance, go to vsha.org/rental-housing-stabilization-program. For mortgage assistance, go to vhfa.org

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on July 13, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,301

(6 new)

Currently hospitalized

2

Hospitalized under investigation

8

Total people recovered

1,096

Deaths+

56

People tested

76,581

Travelers monitored

1,555

Contacts monitored

70

People completed monitoring

3,243

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Get Tested for COVID-19

People who want to be tested can contact their health care provider for a referral.

For people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, pop-up sites for testing are currently scheduled through July. The sites operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

See how to get tested and to make an appointment.

The Health Department is working with pharmacies to also provide testing. On July 10, Governor Scott said access to testing for COVID-19 is a key part of maintaining the progress we have made against spread of the virus. Thanking businesses that are already stepped up, including Kinney Drugs and Walgreens, Gov. Scott said he is “personally asking Vermont’s pharmacies and their parent companies to move as quickly as possible to join in this effort ─ for their customers, staff and all Vermonters.”

Protest Safely

We support Vermonters engaging in peaceful protests and other civic activities to make their voices heard.

Please remember that large gatherings do pose a greater risk for virus exposure. So, wear a mask when near others, maintain a 6-foot distance, and if you're sick, find actions to make yourself heard from home.

We encourage anyone who is participating in a public action to get tested for COVID-19. Learn more about how to get tested.

Guidance for Vermonters

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Most information is available online: Visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Traveler Information

Get the latest info about travel to Vermont, including about quarantine requirements, testing, and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.

See ways for Coping with Stress.

For more information:

COVID-19 health information, guidance and case data: healthvermont.gov/covid19.

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response.

The state’s modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling.