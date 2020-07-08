Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) July 8, 2020

Stay Cool in the Heat

How hot is it? Hot enough that you should check out our heat safety tips! Stay cool and hydrated, and listen to your body to prevent heat-related illness.

NEVER leave children, people with disabilities or pets inside a parked vehicle when it's hot. And check on older adults and people with chronic medical conditions or disabilities, who are generally at higher risk during hot weather, especially if they live alone or don’t have air conditioning.

Stay informed of weather and other alerts impacting Vermont by signing up with VT-Alert.

Stay Safe in the Water

Swimming and water activities are a great way to get outside, cool off and keep a distance from others. But we urge Vermonters do so safely.

Vermont’s popular swim holes, rivers and streams offer some of summer’s best recreational opportunities. However, these areas can become unpredictable, dangerous and sometimes deadly in the days following storms and flash flooding.

Play it safe:

Be aware of the local weather patterns – summer storms can come on suddenly.

Always wear a life jacket while on a boat or kayak.

Don’t use alcohol while swimming or boating.

Swim with a buddy or in a group.

Know your limits: Even the strongest, most expert swimmer can get tired, be swept away or caught underwater by strong currents.

Designate an adult to be a “water watcher” so there is always someone to supervise children and teens.

When watching children, put down your cell phone and other distractions.

Avoid natural swim holes that can continue to exhibit high flow and dangerous currents following heavy rains and flash flooding.

Know that a person who is drowning likely won’t be able to splash or call for help — drowning is quick and silent.

Get more water safety tips.

College and University Guidance Released

State officials announced new guidance Tuesday for Vermont colleges and universities. Find the Mandatory Guidance for College and University Campus Learning on the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website.

The Data Dashboard now includes a new tab showing the total number of lab-confirmed cases and total number of deaths in each county reported during the last 14 days.

The number of recent cases by county gives us a better sense of where COVID-19 is most active geographically.

Go to healthvermont.gov/currentactivity to find the COVID-19 Cases by County map, then click on the “Recent Cases” tab.

When looking at the county numbers, please remember that low or no recent cases is not the same as “safer.” We know the virus is in our communities and we should continue to follow health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 – no matter what county we live in or visit. The map reflects the number of people who had a positive test. There may be active cases in your county that haven’t been tested.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on July 8, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,256

(2 new)

Currently hospitalized

2

Hospitalized under investigation

12

Total people recovered

1,049

Deaths+

56

People tested

71,756

Travelers monitored

1,761

Contacts monitored

42

People completed monitoring

2,504

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Protest Safely

We support Vermonters engaging in peaceful protests and other civic activities to make their voices heard.

Please remember that large gatherings do pose a greater risk for virus exposure. So wear a mask if you can when near others, maintain a 6-foot distance, and if you're sick, find actions to make yourself heard from home.

We encourage anyone who is participating in a public action to get tested for COVID-19. Learn more about how to get tested.

Get Tested for COVID-19

People who want to be tested can contact their health care provider for a referral. Tests are conducted at a number of sites throughout the state. There are also urgent care centers offering testing.

Additionally, the Health Department is continuing to open pop-up sites for people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested for the virus. Pop-up sites are currently scheduled through July, and operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Learn more about how to get tested.

Guidance for Vermonters

· If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

· If you are having even mild symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

· Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

· Most information is available online: Visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Traveler Information

Get the latest info about travel to Vermont, including for quarantining and testing.

Anyone coming to Vermont is strongly encouraged to sign up for Sara Alert daily symptom check reminders.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

Concerns about our health and finances during the pandemic, and the unsettled state of national affairs, has left many of us feeling anxious, confused, overwhelmed or powerless.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

· Call your local mental health crisis line

· Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

· Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

· For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.