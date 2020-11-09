Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)- Nov 9

healthvermont.gov/covid19

Take Action to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 as Case Numbers Increase

The Vermont Department of Health on Sunday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 — the largest one-day new case report since early last spring. On Saturday, health officials reported the state’s 59th death associated with COVID-19, the first since July 28, 2020.

As the state experiences a steady increase in cases, Vermonters are strongly urged to avoid unnecessary travel, including for the upcoming holidays, and to limit the size of gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

If you have attended an event with people who are not in your usual social circle, including post-election gatherings over the past weekend, please avoid close contact with others and consider getting tested.

You can get tested now -- as well as 7 days after the event or gathering. To see options for testing near you, please go to healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. Call your health care provider if, at any point you develop any symptoms.

New on healthvermont.gov

The Health Department has developed a Holiday Travel Toolkit for Schools to help families consider their plans carefully to protect themselves and others this holiday season. The toolkit offers resources to help Vermonters evaluate risk and tips for talking with family and friends about COVID safety. It can be found on the PreK-12 Schools page, under “Guidance.”

About 2% of people with COVID-19 in Vermont have a neurological condition or intellectual disability. The majority of them tend to be older. Learn more about COVID-19 cases among people with neurological conditions and intellectual disabilities in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 9, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

23

(2,415 total)

Currently hospitalized

4

Hospitalized in ICU

1

Hospitalized under investigation

4

Percent Positive (7-day average)

0.7%

People tested

194,794

Total tests

446,327

Total people recovered

1,931

Deaths+

59

Travelers monitored

256

Contacts monitored

221

People completed monitoring

10,533

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Get Your Flu Shot!

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

We encourage everyone older than 6 months old (with rare exceptions) — and especially

people in a high-risk group or who have underlying health conditions — to get their flu vaccine. Learn more about the flu and find a flu shot.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Find guidance for long-term care facilities and adult day programs, on the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Restart Vermont web page.

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

School & Child Care Guidance

Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders. The cross-state travel map is updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.